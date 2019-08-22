On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Newton of Newton Advisors recommended Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) as stocks to buy in the current market environment.

He said Twitter has been underperforming in recent years, but it recently started to catch up. Newton thinks it's going to $47.79 and above that it could continue to outperform.

Merck is one of Newton's favorite large-cap pharma stocks. The stock broke out above a 16-year high and Newton sees next resistance at 91.50, which is 5% higher from the current price level.

Mark Tepper sees value in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). He wants to own this high dividend yield stock as interest rates decline. He added that its business is U.S. based and the company has strong free cash flow. He thinks the stock is cheap.

