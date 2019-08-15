CBS, XLF And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 15
Joe Terranova recommended on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" a long position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). He explained that its revenue comes from the U.S.
Stephen Weiss added to his short position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF). He sees the trade as a great hedge.
Meghan Shue likes iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (AMEX: QUAL).
Jon Najarian noticed a purchase of September calls in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE: ASHR). He bought the calls during the show.
Pete Najarian saw a purchase of March $55 calls in CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).
