On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Erin Browne recommended a long position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR).

Meghan Shue likes high dividend stocks and dividend growers. She explained that these stocks usually have lower volatility and they outperform the market in the longer term.

Pete Najarian wants to buy Kroger Co (NYSE: KR). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

Stephen Weiss is bullish on Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC). He thinks it's defensive.

