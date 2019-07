On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) as a buy. He thinks it's going higher.

Chris Verrone said he wants to own General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Karen Finerman is a buyer of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

Guy Adami thinks McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) should be bought.

