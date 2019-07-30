Market Overview

MSG, UPS And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 4:54pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli revealed that he likes Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG).

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Josh Brown likes the price action in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC).

Stephanie Links wants to buy Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH).

Joe Terranova thinks United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) should be bought. He expects it to trade towards $135.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Josh BrownLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

