MSG, UPS And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 30
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Mario Gabelli revealed that he likes Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG).
Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
Josh Brown likes the price action in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC).
Stephanie Links wants to buy Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH).
Joe Terranova thinks United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) should be bought. He expects it to trade towards $135.
