After the success of the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York over the weekend, D.A. Davidson said the battle royale game franchise is "alive and well.

The event is a positive data point for the emergence of esports, analyst Tom Forte said in a Monday note.

The analyst said he recommends investors purchase shares of Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR), Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as plays on the sector.

The Fortnite World Cup solidifies the view that esports represents a secular shift and is a global phenomenon, not a fad, Forte said.

The "Fortnite" franchise is durable and has secured a place in a growing esports universe, he said.

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf took home the singles division championship and the $3-million prize at the tournament.

Overall, Epic Games offered $30 million in prize money at the Fortnite World Cup Finals.

