Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2019 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup

After the success of the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York over the weekend, D.A. Davidson said the battle royale game franchise is "alive and well.

The event is a positive data point for the emergence of esports, analyst Tom Forte said in a Monday note. 

The analyst said he recommends investors purchase shares of Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR), Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as plays on the sector. 

The Fortnite World Cup solidifies the view that esports represents a secular shift and is a global phenomenon, not a fad, Forte said.

The "Fortnite" franchise is durable and has secured a place in a growing esports universe, he said. 

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf took home the singles division championship and the $3-million prize at the tournament.

Overall, Epic Games offered $30 million in prize money at the Fortnite World Cup Finals. 

Related Links:

Who Profits From The Incredible Success Of 'Fortnite'?

GameStop Continues To Suffer After Mixed Q1 Report, Eliminating Dividend

Latest Ratings for HEAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019MaintainsOutperformOutperform
Aug 2018MaintainsOutperformOutperform
Aug 2018MaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HEAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bugha DA Davidson Epic Games eSportsLong Ideas News Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + HEAR)

eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment
Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang
16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize
New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season
Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This 'Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine'
This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ohio Governor Signs Bill Legalizing Hemp And CBD

Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood'