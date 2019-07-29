Carter Worth's Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro shared with the viewers his four picks ahead of earnings.
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday and Worth is a buyer. He noticed a bearish to bullish reversal pattern and he thinks the stock is trying to bottom.
Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is going to report earnings on Thursday and Worth sees it as a strong stock that is looking to break out on the upside.
Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) reports on Tuesday and Worth would sell it. He thinks it's vulnerable and overextended.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is a weak stock that looks like it's going to get weaker, said Worth. It's scheduled to report on Friday.
