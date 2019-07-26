Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney, Netflix And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 25

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 7:18am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova reiterated his buy call on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He would raise the stop loss to $314.

Stephen Weiss added to his long United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) position. He added that it has finally started to act well.

Erin Browne is a buyer of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSE: IGV).

Jon Najarian bought calls in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) ahead of earnings.

Pete Najarian noticed high options activity in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He owns the stock and he bought call options on Thursday.

Posted-In: CNBC Erin Browne Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon NajarianLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IGV + DIS)

This Day In Market History: The Liquidation Of Corporate Fraud ZZZZ Best
3 Reasons Disney's Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors
'Lion King' Roars To $185M At The Box Office, Exceeding Disney's Expectations
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More
'Lion King' Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney's Stock
Large Option Trades Hint At How Institutions Are Playing The Netflix Dip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Pinduoduo And Sirius XM