Disney, Netflix And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 25
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova reiterated his buy call on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He would raise the stop loss to $314.
Stephen Weiss added to his long United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) position. He added that it has finally started to act well.
Erin Browne is a buyer of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSE: IGV).
Jon Najarian bought calls in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) ahead of earnings.
Pete Najarian noticed high options activity in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He owns the stock and he bought call options on Thursday.
