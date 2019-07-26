On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova reiterated his buy call on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He would raise the stop loss to $314.

Stephen Weiss added to his long United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) position. He added that it has finally started to act well.

Erin Browne is a buyer of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSE: IGV).

Jon Najarian bought calls in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) ahead of earnings.

Pete Najarian noticed high options activity in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He owns the stock and he bought call options on Thursday.