Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More

Jim Cramer said Monday on “Mad Money" that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is a buy, calling it the No. 1 5G name.

Cramer doesn't like any auto companies and would avoid General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Cramer is tired of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) and says to not buy the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is a buy, says Cramer.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) is a speculation play and he doesn’t care for it.

Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) is also one to avoid right now, according to Cramer.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is related to Boeing, and Cramer says autos and Boeing are probably the weakest part of the market.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is a buy, says Cramer.