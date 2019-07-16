Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Jim Cramer said Monday on “Mad Money" that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is a buy, calling it the No. 1 5G name.

Cramer doesn't like any auto companies and would avoid General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Cramer is tired of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) and says to not buy the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is a buy, says Cramer.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) is a speculation play and he doesn’t care for it.

Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) is also one to avoid right now, according to Cramer.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is related to Boeing, and Cramer says autos and Boeing are probably the weakest part of the market.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is a buy, says Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundLong Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + DD)

Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More
New DuPont 'Built For Success,' BofA Says In Bullish Initiation
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald's, Microsoft And More
Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Fast Money' Traders Talk Retail: Costco, Target And More