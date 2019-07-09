Kinahan Says Millennials Are Buying The Stocks They Know, Like Beyond Meat And Tesla
On CNBC’s "Closing Bell" on Monday, TD Ameritrade's chief market strategist JJ Kinahan said millennials were net-buyers of stocks in June.
Kinahan said millennials were buying things they know. He said they love Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
"If Tesla goes down to $200, you are going to see millennials buy it," said Kinahan.
He also listed Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) as stocks millennials love to buy.
Kinahan said Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was a strong sell among millennials, while Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was a buy.
"I don’t know if that is giving us a signal about Disney+, but I thought that was a very interesting relationship," said Kinahan.
Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.
