Tuttle Tactical Management is getting back into the exchange traded funds game with a new ETF of ETFs designed to deliver high levels of income.

In partnership with Belpointe Asset Management, Tuttle recently launched the Belpointe Tactical Income ETF (NYSE:TBND).

The new TBND, which is actively managed, can be seen as a multi-asset play because its selection universe includes dividend stocks, master limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts and various fixed income instruments.

Tuttle's refined tactical asset allocation strategy serves as the backstop for the new TBND.

“Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) is becoming more popular as investors prefer a methodology that strives to protect from market downside while still participating in market upside,” according to Tuttle. “Unfortunately, many tactical methodologies fail to protect investors in all markets. Traditional tactical management styles do well in a straight up or straight down market, but tend to struggle to perform well in choppy markets. Trend Aggregation differentiates from a traditional tactical style by having well-defined strategies for all market climates.”

Holdings in the new ETF include the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR), iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSE: TIP), iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE: HYG).

With the Federal Reserve setting the stage for an interest rate cut later this year, an ETF chock full of high-yielding assets, such as the new TBND, could thrive in terms of performance. However, the potential stumbling block for this fund is its rich annual fee of 1.71%, meaning the managers better deliver the goods in terms of performance.

