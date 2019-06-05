Constellation Brands, Pure Storage And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 5

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Meghan Shue said higher volatility is here to stay. She would buy iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (NYSE: USMV) because it gives exposure to the market, but it has lower volatility.

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA). He noticed unusual call options activity in the name.

Pete Najarian likes VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ).

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE: STZ).