'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Sky-High Stock Picks

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour said he would buy earnings per share growth in the tech sector. He is a buyer of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK).

Mark Tepper would stay away from Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY). Its debt level is too high at 5.8 times net debt to EBITDA ratio, explained Tepper. He added that the company is struggling in the mass consumer market.

Guy Adami likes Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES). He thinks that the valuation ism't a problem.