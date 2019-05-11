Viacom, Pioneer Natural Resources: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From May 10

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he wants to be in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB). He expects to see a merger with CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

Megan Shue likes the health care sector. She explained that it was unloved this year and it's going to benefit if traders orient towards defensive orientation for the market. She is neutral on the sector, but thinks there are some interesting spots because there is a lot of innovation.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD).