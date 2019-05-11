Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Viacom, Pioneer Natural Resources: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From May 10

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2019 8:35am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he wants to be in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB). He expects to see a merger with CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

Megan Shue likes the health care sector. She explained that it was unloved this year and it's going to benefit if traders orient towards defensive orientation for the market. She is neutral on the sector, but thinks there are some interesting spots because there is a lot of innovation.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Megan ShueLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS + PXD)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2019
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
2 New ETFS For 'Biblically Responsible Investing'
CBS Shares Fall On Q1 Sales Miss
12 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Turner Sports Reportedly Getting Back Into The Wrestling Ring

Some Perspective On Uber's Opening Day Trading Volume