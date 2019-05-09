Why These Traders Would Look At Microsoft And Salesforce In A Volatile Market

Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners and Matt Maley of Miller Tabak spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about stocks that investors could use as a hideout during the current market volatility.

Maley likes UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). The stock got hit before the rest of the market this week and has begun to rally.

Tepper is a buyer of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) because of its cloud computing segment. He is also bullish on Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) because it makes companies more efficient and profitable. He thinks companies whose growth stories are less impacted by market noise are going to do well.