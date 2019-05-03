Canopy Growth, Lockheed Martin, Merck And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 3

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian recommended Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) as a buy. He noticed traders are buying calls in the name.

Richard Saperstein likes Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

Yana Barton is a buyer of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK).

Josh Brown thinks Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) is a buy.

Joe Terranova wants to buy Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) on the news that China is willing to open its markets for ownership of the U.S. financial companies.