Alphabet, Marriott, Starbucks And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 1
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian recommended a long position in Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG). He noticed some upside call activity in the name.
Jenny Harrington is a buyer of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES).
Stephen Weiss wants to buy Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
Jim Lebenthal thinks Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) should be bought.
Joe Terranova likes Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).
