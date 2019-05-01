Alphabet, Marriott, Starbucks And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian recommended a long position in Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG). He noticed some upside call activity in the name.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES).

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Jim Lebenthal thinks Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) should be bought.

Joe Terranova likes Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).