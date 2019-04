Amgen, Anthem, Starbucks, SMH: 'Fast Money' Picks For April 26

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He is not worried about its valuation.

Karen Finerman likes Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM). She sees more room on the upside.

Dan Nathan would sell rallies in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN).