Investors are faced with so much conflicting information that it can be hard to know which expert opinions to take seriously. Even among Wall Street analysts, there is a wide range of performance.

If you’ve ever wondered why Wall Street analysts don’t have batting averages or quarterback ratings like your favorite sports stars, TipRanks has you covered. TipRanks compiles all the available stock recommendations by Wall Street analysts, tracks their performance and then ranks the analysts based on how their stock picks perform over a one-year time period.

Investors no longer have to blindly trust analyst opinions and can instead find a detailed breakdown of each analyst’s past performance.

Davis’ Picks

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis recently took over as the No. 1-ranked analyst out of 5,179 total analysts in the TipRanks database. Davis mostly covers the U.S. technology sector. His one-year success rate on his stock picks is an impressive 86 percent.

Davis’ average one-year return on his 384 ratings is 44.8 percent, more than double the average return of second-ranked analyst Joseph Foresi. Davis’ best rating was a call to buy Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) in December 2017 that generated a one-year return of 299.6 percent.

In the past month, Davis has made several trading recommendations. The following are his five latest stock picks:

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM), Buy rating, $125 price target.

(NASDAQ: TEAM), Buy rating, $125 price target. Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), Buy rating, $95 price target.

(NASDAQ: OKTA), Buy rating, $95 price target. Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND), Buy rating, $75 price target.

(NASDAQ: BAND), Buy rating, $75 price target. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), Buy rating, $300 price target.

(NASDAQ: ADBE), Buy rating, $300 price target. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), Buy rating, $190 price target.

