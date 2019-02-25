Another week, another round of stock market winners and losers. Although FANG’s 2019 troubles are making headlines and Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) just roiled the market with a truly stomach-turning fourth quarter earnings report, there’s a whole universe of small-cap stocks making waves of their own.

Let’s take a look at the small-cap stocks that have posted the biggest gains and most devastating losses over the past week.

The Good

Following a blowout fourth quarter earnings report delivered earlier in the month, Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) has continued generating investor interest. Shares of Invacare are up 77 percent at $9.47 from their price prior to the announcement. More impressive is that the stock gained 13 percent on top of its initial spike in the days following its earnings announcement.

Also riding the wake of a strong earnings delivery was Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD), which gained 66.66 percent to reach a six-month high of $8.71 after the company reported adjusted revenue at $1.29 billion. While the company beat the Street's expectations of $1.22 billion in sales, but also surprised analysts by reporting $0.00 EPS that topped the -$0.08 the experts anticipated.

Up by 46 percent since it received approval from the National Traffic and Highway Safety Administration for two of its electric vehicle models last Wednesday, shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) continued to climb over the week to a new 52-week high before settling in to a share price around $8.50.

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ: THOR), a biotechnology company that discovers and develops protein therapeutics, gained 42.6 percent in mid-February to peak at a high of nearly $24 per share. It has since given back nearly half of that to start the trading week at $20.49, which is still more than 10 percent above its previous all-time high.

Unlike Sythrox, shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) are still up just shy of 50 percent at 12.23 since the company reported earnings right in line with analyst expectations. Following the report, the company received upgrades from Susquehanna and Baird as well as an initiation at "Outperform" from Cowen & Co.

The Bad

Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares are trading at an all-time low of $1.87 following an announcement that it would remit $7 million under a new loan agreement with its lender, Hercules Capital. Under the new agreement, the company is also required to pay an additional $500,000 in loans by May 18 if cannot show proof of an equity raise of at least $2 million.

After spiking a mind-boggling 3,200 percent to start the month, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) has returned to orbit at $36.50, which is still more than twice its 2019 starting price.

After riding high on bouncing gold prices early in the year, shares of New Gold Inc (NYSE: NGD) fell fast in mid-February after the company reported revenue that missed analyst expectations to the tune of -$60 million. The stock is currently trading back below $1 at $0.91.

With share price down more than 50 percent from its post-IPO high aof $19.08, Chinese technology company Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) has settled at $8.88 to start the final week of February.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) plummeted to a five-year low this month after the company announced a $65 million convertible debt offering. Share price in Inovio has fallen more than 25 percent over the course of February to start the week at around $3.75.

