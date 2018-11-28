The following stock has been highlighted by VantagePoint ai, an artificial intelligence platform that provides market forecasts 1-3 days in advance. For a free demo click here.

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) picked a bad day to report earnings. The retailer reported both earnings per share and sales higher than expectations for Q3, and also raised their fiscal year EPS guidance. But the stock still closed down 8 percent on Nov. 20, the day it reported.

But the stock looks to have turned into an uptrend this week. Not only have shares of KSS risen 11 percent since that report, but the bullish candles from the last two days of trading have turned VantagePoint's two main predictive indicators bullish.

The blue line on the chart below is a predicted moving average that forecasts 24 hours in advance. The black is a simple 10-day moving average. The crossover of the blue over the black thanks to Tuesday's session indicates the beginning of an uptrend.

Also, pay attention to the red-green bar at the bottom of the chart. That's a predicted neural index that forecasts whether a security will close higher or lower over the next 48 hours. The fact that it also turned red on Tuesday confirms what the moving averages are saying. Shares of KSS closed up 1.5 percent on Wednesday, and we can expect that to continue through the end of the week.

