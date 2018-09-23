Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A New ETF Aims To Buy The Dip
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2018 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
A New ETF Aims To Buy The Dip

A common refrain during the course of the current bull market in domestic equities is “buy the dip" — and a new exchange traded fund aims to do just that.

The Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSE: UTRN) debuted last Friday.

What Happened

UTRN targets the Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Index, an equal-weight collection of 25 S&P 500 stocks that have the potential to benefit from short-term reversals. In UTRN's case, the underlying index determines short-term reversals using an algorithm known as the Chow Ratio.

The Chow ratio is used “to identify stocks that have the greatest potential for a weekly rebound,” according to a statement from Vesper Capital Management.

The ratio is named for Vesper's senior investment consultant, Dr. Victor Chow.

Why It's Important

While UTRN is an index-based ETF, it is likely to have a high turnover ratio, a trait not usually associated with passive investments, as its underlying index is evaluated and rebalanced on a weekly basis.

“A stock in the index is only removed at rebalance if it has been assigned a numerical value that has risen out of the bottom 50 stocks of the S&P 500 and replaced with the stock with the next lowest value,” according to Vesper.

Short-term reversal trading is often used with small-cap stocks, but research suggests some of the success of that trade erodes due to high turnover and costs associated with applying the strategy to smaller companies. Short-term reversals work well even when confined to large-cap stocks.

“Additional research has shown that there is the potential for strong investment returns are still available even if the investment universe is limited to large-cap stocks and strategies are put in place to limit turnover,” according to Vesper research.

What's Next

The new ETF charges 0.75 percent per year, or $75 on a $10,000 investment. That is high relative to more traditional passive ETFs, but expected when considering the higher turnover associated with UTRN's strategy.

Related Links:

How To Cope With Rising Volatility

This Bond ETF Started A Revolution

Posted-In: Chow Ratio VesperLong Ideas News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs New ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UTRN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UTRN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The IPO Outlook For The Week: Smart Appliances, A Language App and Drugmakers