The following stocks are currently in the midst of strong trendsaccording to VantagePoint, an AI charting platform that uses intermarket analysis and artificial intelligence to predict future price action 1-3 days in advance. For a more detailed look at VantagePoint's charts, click here.

A couple of things to know in order to understand the charts below:

Each chart is a 3-month chart. Candles represent one day of trading

The blue line is a predicted moving average, and the black line is a simple 10-day moving average

When the blue line crosses above the black, that's a bullish signal. When the black crosses over the blue, that's bearish

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) had a bullish crossover on August 1, and is up over 7 percent since then. The strong earnings report on August 2 gave this stock some gas, and the uptrend looks like it's only gotten stronger since. Shares of YUM are nearly back to their 2018 high from April 30 of $88.07.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) has been on a very consistent uptrend since having a bullish crossover on July 6. From that point through Tuesday, ORLY had risen 17 percent to new all-time highs. This uptrend has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down, as the stock hasn't had back-to-back down days since April.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) had a bullish crossover of its own on July 12, and is up 14 percent since then. The fact that the two moving averages have really diverged further over the last two days tells us that the uptrend has recently gotten stronger.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) has been in a prolonged downtrend, as you can see in the chart below. However with three up days in a row, this one looks like it could be turning around. The blue line here represents a predicted moving average only one day in advance. So while that doesn't provide as much conviction as a three-day predicted moving average would, that crossover combined with the neural index's shift to green has us watching for more upside.

Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) has been on a downtrend with the rest of the food sector of late, and that weakness looks like it will continue into late-August. Since having a bearish crossover on July 12, shares of DF are down 28 percent.

