Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) took it on the chin in April, as the company announced that its Phase 3 study for an experimental combo with Merk & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) had failed to reach its primary endpoint. Shares of INCY close down nearly 23 percent that day at $64.02, and the stock has been mostly rangebound since then.

But according to VantagePoint's two main indicators, a predicted moving average and predicted neural index, the stock is in a full on uptrend.

A Bullish Crossover

In the last two weeks INCY has risen nearly 13 percent. On August 13, the software's predicted moving average (the blue line) crossed above the simple 10-day average (black line). This indicates a change in trend. On top of that, the neural index at the bottom of the chart shifted to green, which forecasts likely near-term upside in a stock. Combined, these two indicators make the case for bullishness even strong.

Here's what VantagePoint's indicators look like on a chart.

