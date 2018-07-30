Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Trust Launches Large-Cap Multifactor ETF
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2018 10:26am   Comments
Share:
First Trust Launches Large-Cap Multifactor ETF
Related GE
Insider Buys Of The Week: AT&T, GE, Salesforce
A Running List Of The Companies Blaming Trade Policy For Stifled Earnings, Guidance
Insiders Week: Facebook, General Electric (GuruFocus)
Related TSLA
CAT Climbs Into Driver's Seat To Start Earnings Parade, With Fed Meeting Ahead
What I Talk About When I Talk About Stock Scanners
Burning spotlight on Tesla ahead of earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Issuers of exchange traded funds continue to test the waters with large-cap, multifactor strategies. The newest addition to the group is the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (CBOE: FCTR), which debuted last week.

The latest ETF from Illinois-based First Trust, one of the largest issuers of smart beta funds, follows the Lunt Capital Large Cap Factor Rotation Index.

What Happened

FCTR's underlying index focuses on the momentum, value, volatility and quality factors. Using the Lunt Factor Allocation Methodology, the index rotates among those factors as they come into favor.

“In recent years, the investment industry has highlighted the value of single and multifactor investment solutions. The fund embraces a multifactor approach with the important innovation of applying factor rotation to momentum, quality, value and volatility,” said Lunt President John Lunt.

Why It's Important

Advisors and investors have been embracing multifactor strategies in part because factor timing is difficult. Historical data confirm that different factors lead from year to year, and there are no guarantees a winning factor from one year will repeat that success the following year.

Multifactor ETFs ease the factor-timing burden, but FCTR enhances that effort by identifying when the aforementioned factors are falling out of favor and when they are coming back into style. The new ETF came to market with about 170 holdings.

“Although single-factor investing offers the ability to hone in on a desirable characteristic of a stock, a multifactor approach may provide the added benefit of diversification and provide a solution that seeks to enhance returns over time,” according to First Trust.

What's Next

None of FCTR's holdings exceed weights of 1.90 percent. Top 10 holdings include some controversial fare, such as General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

FCTR allocates over a third of its combined weight to the technology and health care sectors, possibly a sign the fund is tilting toward momentum and quality stocks. The energy, consumer discretionary and real estate sectors also combine for over a third of FCTR's roster.

The new ETF charges 0.65 percent per year, or $65 on a $10,000 investment.

Related Links:

A Fab Pharma ETF

A Bunch Of New Bond ETFs

Posted-In: First TrustLong Ideas News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs New ETFs Top Stories Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + SNAP)

Insider Buys Of The Week: AT&T, GE, Salesforce
A Running List Of The Companies Blaming Trade Policy For Stifled Earnings, Guidance
Facebook Lost $120 Billion In Market Cap: Here's Some Perspective
Social Media, FANG Stocks Taking A Big Hit In After-Hours Trading
Big Week Ahead For Info Tech With Some Major Names On Tap, Along With GDP
Sell-Side Analysts Respond To GE's Earnings Sell-Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CAT Climbs Into Driver's Seat To Start Earnings Parade, With Fed Meeting Ahead