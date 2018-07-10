The following four stocks are currently in the midst of uptrends according to VantagePoint, an AI charting platform that uses intermarket analysis and artificial intelligence to predict future price action 1-3 days in advance.

A couple of things to know in order to understand the charts below:

Each chart is a 3-month chart. Candles represent one day of trading

The blue line is a predicted moving average that forecasts a stock's moving average either two or three days out, depending on the chart. The black line is a simple 10-day moving average

When the blue line crosses above the black, that's a bullish signal. When the black crosses over the blue, that's bearish

For a more detailed look at VantagePoint's charts, click here.

Kroger

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has been on a clear uptrend, rising as much as 22 percent since an uptrend started on June 4. That trend only got stronger after the company's strong Q1 earnings report on June 21, after which the stock gapped up to its highest point since February. But that high of $30 looks like resistance for now, as the Neural Index has turned red and the blue predicted moving average has crossed below the black 10-day moving average. This is telling us that, at the very least, the next few days will see further consolidation in KR.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday as the stock has continued rising after a strong Q4 earnings report. The uptrend in this one appears to be clearly intact, as blue line has stayed clearly above the black. The Neural Index has also stayed almost exclusively in the green, telling us that the software has more conviction in the bullish forecast. DRI is up 26 percent since its bullish crossover on May 24.

New York Times

New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) hit an 11-year high on Tuesday, continuing its recent uptrend. NYT is up 15 percent since a bullish crossover on June 5, and the trend looks primed to continue despite several down days in that span. The predicted moving average has gotten closer to the 10-day moving average, indicating that the trend may not be quite as strong, but until the two lines crossover, this uptrend is intact.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is up 42 percent since its bullish crossover on June 11. That crossover came two weeks before the company announced a $3.6B merger with Raycom, after which GTN gapped up even further. The stock is trading mostly flat on Tuesday, but the green Neural Index and seperation between the blue and black lines tell us the uptrend is still there.

