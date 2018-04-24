Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has pocket change, and some think it’s time to go shopping. Josh Brown — CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and emcee of the upcoming Benzinga Global Fintech Awards — may have been one of the first to consider this:

Alphabet now has $102 billion in cash. What should they do with it? — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) April 24, 2018

Truly, Google has enough capital to subsume a good number of competitors or suppliers. Here are some of the companies it could buy.

Auto OEMs

Alphabet could bolster its Waymo subsidiary with any two U.S. automakers. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a market cap of $48.84 billion; General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), $52.87 billion; Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), $42.38 billion; and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU), $36.89 billion.

Car Suppliers

Or it could build out its own OEM by aggregating suppliers. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) together total just $49.29 billion in market cap.

Data Analyzers

The company could boost its ad business with data and analytics tools from Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) ($52 million) or even salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) ($89.67 billion).

Production Companies

It could also expand YouTube’s original content portfolio by acquiring Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (USA) Class A (NYSE: LGF.A) (NYSE: LGF.B) at $5.19 billion or CBS Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: CBS) at $18.89 billion.

Tech Manufacturers

Alphabet’s Nest could accelerate smart home device development with the purchase of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) or Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) for $5.7 billion or $16.5 billion, respectively.

Biotechs

The firms’ Verily and Calico subsidiaries could enhance research and development efforts with companies as big as Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) ($86.15 billion) or Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) ($85.15 billion).

Internet Providers

Google Fiber could expand its reach as an internet service provider with the purchase of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) or Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL). Together, the competitors cost $93.02 billion.

Cyber Defenders

The newest subsidiary, a cybersecurity company called Chronicle, could eliminate competition from Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) with a $17.62-billion buyout.

