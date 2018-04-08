Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the president's recent whipping boy.

Semiconductor makers featured in both bullish and bearish calls.

It was a week when fears of a trade war increased and the big tech stocks remained in the glare of the spotlight. Amazon and Facebook in particular continued to see their bulls and bears squabbling over their prospects.

Of course, Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"The Rise Of An Empire: All The Ways Amazon Grew Even Bigger Under Trump's Nose" by Elizabeth Balboa shows how Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has expanded in the past year or so.

In "Tech Strategist: Twitter Is The Main Beneficiary Of Facebook's Privacy Scandal," Brett Hershman examines how Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has fared in the social media sector upheaval.

Wayne Duggan's "Bank Of America Adds Nvidia To Top Stock List After Latest Gaming Checks" shows that analysts remain bullish despite NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) halting its autonomous vehicle program.

Weakness in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) is a buying opportunity, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Analyst: Schlumberger Is A Strong Oilfield Stock In Down Markets."

In Jayson Derrick's "Citi Turns Bullish On US Steel After 25% Sell-Off," see why one top analyst sees United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) as attractive now.

Bears

"UBS Initiates On Semis: Intel Is Golden, Micron Is A Sell, Nvidia, AMD And More" by Wayne Duggan looks at why Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was one of the few losers in a semiconductor sector call.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Bernstein: 'Uncertainties Loom Ahead' For Tesla Following Q1 Delivery Report," see what issues Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) now faces.

New Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) initiatives are unlikely to offset declining demand and sales, according to an analyst in "3 Reasons Why Morgan Stanley Is Bearish On Fitbit" by Jayson Derrick.

In "Insulation Momentum Is Already Priced Into Owens Corning, Goldman Sachs Says In Downgrade," Shanthi Rexaline shows why a prior bull has downgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC).

Jayson Derrick's "Toys 'R' Us Aftershocks: Stifel Pessimistic On Hasbro, Mattel Ahead Of Q1 Prints" makes the case that Mattel, Inc. (NYSE: MAT) has limited turnaround potential.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

