Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Broadcom, Ford, GE, McDonald's And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a top semiconductor maker and a Detroit automaker.

Bearish calls featured a struggling conglomerate and a social media player in hot water.

The bull run is now more than nine years old, and there is plenty of uncertainty to go around. The markets also finished lower last week. Yet, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks.

Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Broadcom Still A Top Pick Among Analysts Despite Blocked Merger" by Jayson Derrick points out that Wall Street analysts are now resuming coverage of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) under the assumption it will remain a standalone company in the near term.

In "How Amazon's Ad Business Could Hit $22 Billion In 4 Years," Wayne Duggan examines why one key analyst sees the advertising business at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) offering a big opportunity for the company.

Bill Haddad's "McDonald's: Buy The Pullback, Says BMO" discusses why recent market overreaction to soft same-store sales has created a buying opportunity in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), assuming that softness proves temporary?

One key analyst sees Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) as being through the worst of its operational challenges, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Anheuser Busch Inbev Deserves 15% Premium To Peers, Bernstein Says In Upgrade."

In Jayson Derrick's "Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Ford, Says F-150 Franchise Could Be More Valuable Than The Entire Company," see what prompted a top analyst to give Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) a double upgrade.

Bears

"Netflix Has 'Unstoppable Lead' In Streaming TV, But Valuation Sends Loop Capital To Sideline" by Shanthi Rexaline takes a look at why the current valuation of investors' darling Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) offsets other positives, at least for one analyst.

In Jayson Derrick's "JPMorgan Lowers General Electric Price Target, Says EPS Guidance Is 'Not A Credible Number'," see the four primary reasons why General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) earnings estimates are "still disconnected" from reality.

Clients of one top analyst seem to prefer General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and were surprised by that analyst's strongly bullish stance on rival Ford instead, says "After Ford Upgrade, Morgan Stanley's Clients Ask: ' Why Not GM?'" by Elizabeth Balboa.

In "Analyst: Under Armour Risks 'Prolonged And Pervasive' Promotions, Loss Of Brand Cachet," Brett Hershman shows why investors ought to be concerned about the turnaround plans at apparel maker Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA).

Wayne Duggan's "Snapchat Under Fire Again After Rihanna, Chris Brown Condemn Ad That Made Fun Of Domestic Violence" shows why Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is in hot water again and what the social media app maker stands to lose.

