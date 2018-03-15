ICYMI: Penny Stocks, Energy ETF, AR And VR Devices
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, March 15th, 2018.
Energy Stocks And ETFs Struggle
For energy investors, the weakness in energy stocks and ETFs that characterized 2017 hasn't relented in the new year. Todd Shriber takes a look at the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSE: MLPX) as one example, in “MLP ETFs Endure Rough First Quarter, Global X Says New Tax Rule Could Help.”
Augmented And Virtual Reality Devices Present Real Legal Questions
Elizabeth Balboa investigates the early-stage of Internet of Things legislation. Learn how everything from health and safety to free speech is part of the conversation surrounding devices like the Oculus from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and the Daydream from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s Google, in “The Challenges Oculus And Google Lawyers Expect For AR, VR Projects.”
Penny Stock Opportunities
For the risk-tolerant, check out a handful of stocks like Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) that may deserve a spot on small-cap traders’ watch lists this year, in “5 Stocks Under $5 To Watch In 2018.”
