Below are five stocks to watch according to VantagePoint, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to predict price movement.

What's On The Charts

Each candle on the following stock charts represents one day of trading action.

The black line on the chart is a simple 10-day moving average.

The blue line is generated via the AI in VantagePoint's intermarket analysis. It forecasts what the moving average will be 48 hours in advance.

A trend shift is represented by the two lines crossing. As long as the two lines don't cross, the current trend remains intact.

The red/green bar below the candle chart is a Neural Index. It determines whether a stock will move higher or lower in the coming two days.

This Week's Hot Stocks

Electronic Arts Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: EA ) had a predictive moving average crossover to the upside in late-December, indicating a bullish trend. When that blue line crossed above the black line, VantagePoint users saw that as a signal to start taking long positions in this market. You can also see that the stock just had a bearish crossover this week, indicating the end of that trend. This will be a stock to watch closely in the next two days. AK Steel AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: (NYSE: AKS ) had a bearish crossover to the downside in mid-January, as shown on the chart by the blue line crossing below the black one. Despite some initial sideways movement, the downtrend became clear following the company's Q4 earnings report. Since the crossover the stock is down about 23 percent. Motorola Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: (NYSE: MSI ) had a bullish crossover in early January, but you can see in the chart below it's also had a bearish crossover this week. That tells us that the bullish trend from the first five weeks of the year is at the very least over and that there could be weakness ahead. Baker Hughes Baker Hughes, a GE Co (NYSE: (NYSE: GE ) had a crossover to the downside in mid-January. The indicators within VantagePoint also gave traders great end of day data with predictive high and low values. In 13 trading days, the market was down 24 percent, or $6.79 per share. Pulte Homes PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: (NYSE: PHM ) had a crossover to the downside in late-January, which signaled near-term downside. Since that crossover of the blue line nine trading days ago, the market is down 16 percent.

Watch the full Hot Stocks Outlook below

