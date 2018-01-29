5 Stocks To Watch This Week
Below are five stocks to watch according to VantagePoint, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to predict price movement. Today the focus is on steel stocks, which have been on a run to start 2018, and how the breakouts were forecasted back in November.
What's On The Charts
- Each candle on the following stock charts represents one day of trading action.
- The black line on the chart is a simple 10-day moving average.
- The blue line is generated via the AI in VantagePoint's intermarket analysis. It forecasts what the moving average will be 48 hours in advance.
A trend shift is represented by the two lines crossing. As long as the two lines don't cross, the current trend remains intact.
- The red/green bar below the candle chart is a Neural Index. It determines whether a stock will move higher or lower in the coming two days.
This Week's Hot Stocks
Watch the full Hot Stocks Outlook below
About the Hot Stocks Outlook
The Hot Stocks Outlook is a weekly series. It’s designed to show traders how improving their timing is the key to maximizing gains and minimizing losses. VantagePoint Trading Software identifies trend reversals with up to 86 percent accuracy, helping traders get into the right side of trades at just the right time.
VantagePoint is an editorial partner of Benzinga.
