The Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index is up 4 percent in 2017, making it an underperformer of the overall market by 2 percent. Today, we're looking at one of the members of that sector that appears primed to breakout: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG).

The VantagePoint Trading Journal On PPG

PPG's trading following its fourth-quarter earnings announcement has set it up for a bullish technical breakout. You can see on the chart above that the big green candle on the right side was immediately followed by a crossover by the blue line over the black line.

The two lines represent moving averages. The blue line is a predictive indicator that predicts where the moving average will be in two days. The black line is a simple 10-day moving average.

A crossover of the blue line over the black line indicates the start of a bullish trend, and vice versa for a bearish trend.

In this case, PPG's EPS and revenue beat served as a catalyst. Even though the Neural Index at the bottom of the chart is red, indicating short-term bearishness, the bullish trend is intact as long as the two lines don't cross.

