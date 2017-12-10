Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sears' Post-Earnings Move Shows Why Sentiment Can Matter More Than Earnings
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2017 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Sears' Post-Earnings Move Shows Why Sentiment Can Matter More Than Earnings
Related SHLD
Is It Time To Remove General Electric From The Dow 30?
One Chart That Shows How Amazon Is Simplifying Sears' Appliance Purchase, Installation Process
5 Dividend Stocks For 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Things are finally returning to normal for Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD), which popped 23 percent last week after reporting a $5.19 bottom-line loss.

The stock waned below its pre-earnings rate to about $4.08, and on Monday, it neared all-time lows in the mid-$3s, but was back up around $4.40 by Thursday. It closed down 2.94 percent at $4.29 Friday. 

But the earlier run is difficult to get over.

“They’re buying all the garbage right now, and they’re squeezing the hell out of the shorts,” Benzinga PreMarket Prep radio co-host Dennis Dick said Nov. 30 to justify the remarkable spike. Sears short interest is 13.88 million shares, which comprises about 60 percent of the float.

A Common Theme

The phenomenon is not isolated to Sears, and has been seen across retail over the last few sessions. The market is undergoing a sector rotation favoring value stocks over the previously trending tech, and shops like J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) are expected to reap short-term gains.

“It’s already come off the lows quite a bit, but this is the type of stuff the market is buying right now,” Dick said. “It’s the ‘comb the ditches,’ ‘dig for the garbage,’ ‘look for whatever has a high short interest’ [stocks]. That’s what people want.”

It’s a market favoring the uncool, the unpopular, but Dick sees midnight nearing for the Cinderella stocks: Sears’ magic has just about run out.

Related Links:

Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq’s Worst Day In Months

HubSpot Drops After Citron Says It Will Be Big Loser Of The Market Rotation

Posted-In: Citron ResearchLong Ideas Short Sellers Education Short Ideas Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHLD + JCP)

Is It Time To Remove General Electric From The Dow 30?
One Chart That Shows How Amazon Is Simplifying Sears' Appliance Purchase, Installation Process
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SHLD

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.