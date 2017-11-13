Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured a leading chip maker and an electric vehicle maker.

Bearish calls included a top sportswear maker and a top oil driller.

This past week, the president was in Asia, and the retail earnings season kicked off, just ahead of the holiday shopping season. Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks, as it does every week.

Here are some of the more bearish and bullish calls seen last week.

Bulls

"Game On: Intel Is Targeting Nvidia And AMD's Market Share" by Shanthi Rexaline takes a look at how graphics chip space is transitioning to a three-way battle now that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is aggressively entering the market. See how much of a threat one key analyst thinks Intel is to the leaders in the space.

In "Here's Why Apple Will Be Worth $1 Trillion By The End Of 2017," Jayson Derrick indicates that for many investors it's a matter of when, not if, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will exceed the $1 trillion valuation mark. See what one top analyst suggests for investors wanting to take advantage of the iPhone and iPod maker's momentum.

Wayne Duggan's "Tesla Is To Vehicles What Apple Was To Cell Phones, According To This Analyst" points out that the iPhone was one of the most successful products of all time and created some huge returns for Apple investors. And it shows how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be on the brink of following in Apple's footsteps.

For another bullish call, check out UBS: The Street Isn't Pricing In Oracle's Cloud Transition.

Bears

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) both have been underperforming in a record-breaking market and have to explain the poor results to investors, according to "Analysis: Under Armour And Nike's Dedication To Heritage Could Hurt Them" by Brett Hershman. Meanwhile, rival Adidas continues to lead the market.

In Wayne Duggan's "The Hertz Rally Comes To A Screeching Halt," see why disappointing earnings reports from its competitors had shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) down 20 percent this week ahead of it third-quarter report. How much Hertz's near-term technical picture was damaged by the drop?

"Weatherford's Seemingly Long, Drawn-Out Turnaround Notches a Downgrade" by Shanthi Rexaline delves into why on key analyst decided it could not wait on the multiyear turnaround of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) and downgraded the stock. That ran counter other, more bullish calls recently.

Also see Overstock, Under Armour The Hot Stocks Among Shorts.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Posted-In: Apple Hertz Intel NikeLong Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.