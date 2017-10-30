Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured the iPhone maker and a leading social media company.

Bearish calls included a leading electric automaker and a specialty retailer.

As the holiday shopping season grows near, the markets have again hit new all-time highs, and the bull run is approaching 9 years old. This past week, Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks, as it does every week. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls seen last week.

Bulls

"3 Factors That Won Apple's Stock A New Bull" by Wayne Duggan takes a look at why one key analyst says it is not too late for buyers to jump into Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. See what three catalysts the analyst believes signal the stock will trend higher, as well as one potential drawback to buying the stock now.

In "CAT Just Landed On Its Feet With An Across-The-Board Q3 Beat," Shanthi Rexaline shows how third-quarter Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) results exceeded expectations across all metrics. Investors saw "a glimpse of the earnings power inherent in this new, leaner, profit-focused model," according to one key analyst.

Brett Hershman's "Twitter Trades Above $20 For First Time In Months; Stifel Upgrades" suggests that Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) "pulled a fast one" by delivering a surprising earnings beat that sent shares sharply higher. See what one analyst considered the most promising metric from the social media company's most recent report.

For another bullish call, check out "Robotics, AI Fund Thinks It's Found The 'New FAANG.'"

Bears

The bullish case for owning shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has come to an end, according to "Tesla Downgraded As The Street Grows Cautious On Model 3" by Jayson Derrick. That is the view of one top analyst, who suggests that investors may need to wait for clarity on issues surrounding production of the Model 3.

In Wayne Duggan's "Walgreens: A Weak Stock Is A Weak Stock," see why, despite a third-quarter earnings beat, the technical picture at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is "still pretty ugly at the moment," including "nearly three years worth of Walgreens buyers who are underwater on their positions and potentially looking for an exit point."

"Coach Not Getting The Barron's Bounce" by Wayne Duggan points out that enthusiasm for Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) faded quickly after Barron's featured the stock in an article the previous weekend. But "long-term investors have reason to be optimistic that the stock will resume its uptrend in the weeks ahead," says the Benzinga article.

Also see "After Another Weak Quarter, Is Whirlpool Washed Up?" for another bearish call.

