Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Chevron, Coach, Ford, PayPal And More

As the holiday shopping season grows near, the markets have again hit new all-time highs, and the bull run is approaching 9 years old. This past week, Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks, as it does every week. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls seen last week.

Bulls

"They Grow Up So Fast: PayPal Now Outperforming eBay" by Wayne Duggan takes a look at what the third-quarter earnings reports said about Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and its former parent eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). See why PayPal has outperformed eBay by most measures since the spin-off in 2015.

In "Harley-Davidson Hogging All The Market Share It Can," Craig Jones shows why a gain in market share and a strengthened product mix was enough to earn Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) an analyst upgrade, despite pricing pressures and weak third-quarter results. Can the iconic brand widen its appeal with millennial customers?

Brett Hershman's "Bag Wars! Why Coach Is A Better Investment Than Michael Kors" presents a case for picking Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) over its rival. Coach, soon to be known as Tapestry, is further along in its restructuring efforts and does not face the same long-term headwinds, says the featured analyst.

Bears

Despite promising growth prospects in the Permian and other efforts supporting the dividend and the potential for share buybacks, a widening valuation multiple at Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is not justifiable, according to "Further Upside For Chevron Is Unjustified, BMO Analyst Says" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Analyst: Ford's Turnaround Still Stuck In Neutral," see why the featured analyst said, "while we believe new CEO Jim Hackett has a solid long-term vision, it is very early in the turnaround" as it downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). How soon can investors expect to see a material impact from Hackett's efforts?

"The Easy Money Has Already Been Made In HP Enterprise" by Shanthi Rexaline shows why one analyst sees inconsistent operating results and less room for earnings growth at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE). And see how the company stacks up against competitors as far as growth in the public cloud.

