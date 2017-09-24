Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured the iPhone maker and the leading e-commerce giant.

Bearish calls included a global footwear maker and a popular credit card provider.

The markets hit new highs again last week, even though the bull market is well over 8 years old. Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks during the week. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls seen in the past week.

Bulls

"Why Apple Investors Shouldn't Worry About This Sell-Off" by Wayne Duggan offers reasons why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is due for a correction but that its long-term prospects are still bright. Gene Munster, perhaps the best-known Apple analyst in the world points out that that the iPhone remains the world's best smartphone.<?p>

In "Analyst Says AmazonIs Now An 'Essential' Portfolio Holding," Brett Hershman takes a look at why Argus Research is so positive on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) now. See what has made the e-commerce and tech company irresistible to Wall Street and why its shares are up 29 percent year to date.

Shanthi Rexaline's "It Might Be A Good Time To Buy CBS Shares" suggests that CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) stock appears to be a bargain after its recent pullback, and one analyst now recommends that investors buy the dip. See the reason for the stock's move, as well as what makes this media giant's earnings prospects so predictable.

For another bullish call, check out "GM Finally Makes New High."

Bears

With the iPhone 8 off to a shaky start, the stock may be headed lower, according to "Pro: Here's The Best Way To Bet Against Apple" by Jayson Derrick. With signs pointing to more downside ahead, in the view of one analyst, how can investors play the likely correction? And check out the CNBC program segment in which the recommended trade was explained.

In Brett Hershman's "Nike Negativity Could Spread To Retailers," see why the recent downturn at athleisure wear giant Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) may be more than just a hiccup and could spell trouble for the retail partners that have heavily relied on the brand over the years, such as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS).

"Capital One Hit With New Sell Rating" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why one key analyst now recommends selling shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF). Are Wall Street earnings estimates too high? How do the firm's underwriting standards fit into the equation? And what will it take to turn around the stock's anticipated underperformance?

Also see "Johnson & Johnson Downgraded On Hefty Valuation Compared To Peers" for another bearish call.

