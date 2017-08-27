Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bearish calls included an e-commerce juggernaut and some short seller favorites.

Bullish calls featured tech giants and a Big Three automaker.

Late summer and early fall can be a worrying stretch for investors, as the markets have a reputation for being unpredictable at this time of year. So, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls from this past week.

Bears

"The Whole Foods Deal:3 Factors Limiting Amazon's Power" by Mark Fritz features a look at whether there are limits to how much pricing power Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) can wield if it tries to subsidize its grocery goods in order to crush its competitors the usual way.

In "The Twitter Downgrade Everyone Is Talking About," Jayson Derrick points out that there is a "clear winner" in the social media space and it isn't Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). See what one key analyst had to say about engagement versus revenue growth at Twitter, its efforts at digital live video and more.

Wayne Duggan's "Usual Suspects Among Hottest Stocks To Short" offers a look at some of last week's most popular stocks with short sellers. See why Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) made the list, as well as a struggling retailer, a recent IPO and several others.

For another bearish call, check out "Harley Rolls Out Ho-Hum New Lineup; Death Of The V-Rod."

Bulls

One top analyst was impressed with the dominant position that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has in data center and technology leadership, according to "Nvidia, Intel Among Analyst Top Picks Following Semiconductor Conference" by Shanthi Rexaline. See what other chip makers impressed that analyst.

In Dustin Blitchok's "MKM:Alibaba Has The Best Fundamentals Of Any Mega-Cap Stock," see why one analyst predicts commerce at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) will grow by 50 percent this year. Is this Chinese e-commerce giant currently the best mega-cap internet pick?

"Considering The Possibilities Of AFiat Chrysler Break Up" by Elizabeth Balboa examines what reports of potential spin-offs of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) model lines — or a sale of the whole company — might suggest about FCA's value. See what the potential upside for the stock is, according on one analyst.

Also read "A Better Idea? Ford In Talks To Build Electric Cars With Chinese Giant" for a bullish call on one of FCA's peers.

