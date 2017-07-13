Nvidia Higher For Seventh Day In A Row
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) share were seen trading higher by $2.40 at $162.91 in Thursday's session. It is following through on its nearly $7.00 gain Wednesday ($155.88 to $162.51) after an upgrade from SunTrust from Neutral to Buy.
Nvidia is now trading higher for the seventh day in a row, climbing from its July 5 close ($143.05) to $166.30 earlier in Thursday's session.
Its all-time high was made on June 9 when it peaked at $168.50 but cratered to close at $149.60 when Goldman Sachs made it bearish call on high-beta tech on that same day.
In order to post a new all-time closing high, it needs to end the session above Tuesday's close of $162.51.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2017
|Pacific Crest
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Sector Weight
