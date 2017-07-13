Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Higher For Seventh Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2017 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Related NVDA
Fast Money Traders Share Their Chip Picks
Nvidia Has A Massive Market Opportunity; SunTrust Upgrades To Buy
Creative Planning Buys Energy Transfer Partners LP, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond, NVIDIA Corp, ... (GuruFocus)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) share were seen trading higher by $2.40 at $162.91 in Thursday's session. It is following through on its nearly $7.00 gain Wednesday ($155.88 to $162.51) after an upgrade from SunTrust from Neutral to Buy.

Nvidia is now trading higher for the seventh day in a row, climbing from its July 5 close ($143.05) to $166.30 earlier in Thursday's session.

Its all-time high was made on June 9 when it peaked at $168.50 but cratered to close at $149.60 when Goldman Sachs made it bearish call on high-beta tech on that same day.

In order to post a new all-time closing high, it needs to end the session above Tuesday's close of $162.51.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2017Pacific CrestUpgradesUnderweightSector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Long Ideas Upgrades Technicals Intraday Update Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Fast Money Traders Share Their Chip Picks
Nvidia Has A Massive Market Opportunity; SunTrust Upgrades To Buy
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Encouraging Signs For Semiconductor ETFs
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Yellen Testimony In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NVDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.