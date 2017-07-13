NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) share were seen trading higher by $2.40 at $162.91 in Thursday's session. It is following through on its nearly $7.00 gain Wednesday ($155.88 to $162.51) after an upgrade from SunTrust from Neutral to Buy.

Nvidia is now trading higher for the seventh day in a row, climbing from its July 5 close ($143.05) to $166.30 earlier in Thursday's session.

Its all-time high was made on June 9 when it peaked at $168.50 but cratered to close at $149.60 when Goldman Sachs made it bearish call on high-beta tech on that same day.

In order to post a new all-time closing high, it needs to end the session above Tuesday's close of $162.51.

Latest Ratings for NVDA Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2017 Jefferies Maintains Buy Jun 2017 Pacific Crest Upgrades Underweight Sector Weight View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

