Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Friday January 25, 2013

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 26, 2013 11:09 AM | 1 min read
The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday January 25, 2013:
Compuware Board Rejects Elliott Management BidThe Rejection
:

Compuware
CPWR
announced Friday that its Board of Directors unanimously concluded that Elliott Management Corporation's proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Compuware for $11.00 per share significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interest of shareholders. Compuware closed at $11.57 Friday, a gain of 7.5% on 4.5 times average volume.
Report US Airways, AMR in Final Stages of Merger NegotiationsThe Rumor
:

US Airways
LCC
and AMR Corp
AAMRQ
are the final stages of negotiating a merger agreement, according to
Reuters
. An announcement could come in the next two weeks. Sources have said the combined carrier could be valued at $8.5 billion. US Airways closed at $14.97 Friday, a gain of 2% on higher than average volume.
Vornado Completes Sale of Green Acres Mall for $500MThe Deal
:

Vornado Realty Trust
VNO
announced Friday that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, Long Island, New York for $500 million to Macerich
MAC
. Net proceeds from the sale were approximately $185 million after repaying the existing loan and closing costs. The financial statement gain is approximately $205 million and the tax gain is approximately $304 million. The tax gain has been deferred as part of a like-kind exchange. Vornado closed at $35.45 Friday, a gain of $0.68 on lower than average volume.

Posted In: FinancialsRetail REIT'sLong IdeasNewsShort IdeasRumorsM&AMoversTrading Ideas