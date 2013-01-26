Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Friday January 25, 2013

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday January 25, 2013:

:

Compuware

CPWR

announced Friday that its Board of Directors unanimously concluded that Elliott Management Corporation's proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Compuware for $11.00 per share significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interest of shareholders. Compuware closed at $11.57 Friday, a gain of 7.5% on 4.5 times average volume.

:

US Airways

LCC

and AMR Corp

AAMRQ

are the final stages of negotiating a merger agreement, according to

. An announcement could come in the next two weeks. Sources have said the combined carrier could be valued at $8.5 billion. US Airways closed at $14.97 Friday, a gain of 2% on higher than average volume.

:

Vornado Realty Trust

VNO

announced Friday that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, Long Island, New York for $500 million to Macerich

MAC

. Net proceeds from the sale were approximately $185 million after repaying the existing loan and closing costs. The financial statement gain is approximately $205 million and the tax gain is approximately $304 million. The tax gain has been deferred as part of a like-kind exchange. Vornado closed at $35.45 Friday, a gain of $0.68 on lower than average volume.