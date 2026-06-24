What's Going On With Spyre Therapeutics Stock On Wednesday?

The stock is up more than 160% year to date and over 450% over the past year.

Insider Sales Weigh on Sentiment

In a separate transaction on Monday, director Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares.

In June, Spyre Therapeutics shared positive 12-week induction data from Part A of the Phase 2 SKYLINE trial of SPY002 for moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

SPY002 met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction of 10.7 points (p<0.0001) from baseline at Week 12 in Robart’s Histopathology Index (RHI) score.

Secondary endpoints included clinical remission by the modified Mayo Score of 33% and endoscopic improvement of 42%.

In April, the clinical-stage biotechnology company released positive results from the Phase 2 SKYLINE trial for SPY001 for UC, which met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction in the Robart’s Histopathology Index score.

Soon after the positive trial data, Spyre Therapeutics raised approximately $463.5 million in gross proceeds from a public offering of 7.475 million shares at $62/share.

Technical Signals To Watch

Spyre Therapeutics’ stock is currently showing a strong bullish trend, trading well above its key moving averages. The 20-day SMA is positioned 7.4% above the 50-day SMA, and both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs indicate a solid long-term bullish trend.

With the RSI at 60.48, the stock is in neutral territory, suggesting that while momentum is positive, it isn’t yet overbought. This level indicates that there could still be room for upward movement before hitting overbought conditions.

The MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. This suggests that traders may want to look for potential buying opportunities as the trend remains strong.

Traders should keep an eye on the support level at 68.50, as a drop below this could signal a trend change. Conversely, if the stock continues to hold above this level, it may indicate a continuation of the current bullish trend.

Spyre Therapeutics’ stock has not experienced a golden cross or death cross recently, but the current moving average relationships are bullish. The 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA, reinforcing the long-term upward trend.

SYRE Stock Price Activity: Spyre Therapeutics shares were down 11.72% at $85.67 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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