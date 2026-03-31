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Palo Alto Networks logo on smartphone laying on a laptop computer with financial charts in the background.
March 31, 2026 12:35 PM 2 min read

Palo Alto CEO's $10 Million Buy May Signal A Bottom In Cybersecurity Stocks

A Rare Buy In A Sea Of Selling

Insider activity reflects that stress.

Against that backdrop, Arora's buy isn't just notable. It's contrarian.

Early Signs Of A Shift

Still, Essex points to early signs of improving insider support.

The common thread, according to Essex: these are companies seen as AI-resilient — or outright beneficiaries — as expanding attack surfaces and agentic workflows create new security demands.

What Insiders Might Be Seeing

Essex emphasizes that insider transactions matter because executives have real-time visibility into demand, customer spending, and platform traction.

That's what makes a $10 million open-market buy particularly notable.

Because while markets remain focused on AI disruption, insiders — as Essex frames it — may be signaling confidence in AI resilience and future growth.

Cybersecurity stocks have been repriced due to fear. If insider buying is any signal, conviction may be starting to catch up.

Photo: PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock

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