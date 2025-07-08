Jeff Bezos Offloads Nearly $666 Million In Amazon Stock — Adds To Post-Wedding Sell-Off Streak

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder and executive chairman, Jeff Bezos, has continued his selling spree in the company, offloading a fresh tranche of $666 million this week.

Check out the current price of AMZN stock here.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Bezos disposed of roughly 2.97 million shares in the e-commerce giant, across two transactions dated July 3 and July 7, at average prices of $223.73 and $223.92 per share, respectively.

The transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March 2025, which is essentially designed to allow corporate insiders to sell shares at predetermined times and volumes, without raising concerns of insider trading.

See Also: ‘Sold His Soul… The Devil Is Smiling’ — Rosie O’Donnell Blasts Jeff Bezos’ $50 Million Wedding, Oprah, and His ‘Fake Fembot Wife’ in Scathing Rant

Following the transaction, Bezos still holds over 902 million shares in Amazon, or just under 10% of its total outstanding shares, worth $197 billion at current market prices.

This comes just weeks after Bezos tied the knot with long-time partner, Lauren Sánchez, in a star-studded $50 million wedding in Venice two weeks ago.

Why It Matters: Over a week ago, Bezos sold another tranche of the company’s shares, worth $737 million, as part of the same pre-arranged trading plan.

According to a 10-Q filing made in May, Bezos plans to sell shares worth $5 billion in the company, through May of 2026, aimed at funding his space exploration company, Blue Origin, alongside other ventures and charitable organizations.

Bezos’ net worth currently stands at $240 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with his holdings in Amazon making up a significant chunk of it. The rest comes from his ownership of Blue Origin, which has been marked on a cost-of-investment basis.

Price Action: Shares of Amazon were down 1.84% on Tuesday, trading at $219.36, and are up 0.13% after hours.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock scores well on Growth, ranked at the 96th percentile, and has a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read More: