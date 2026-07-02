AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) investors may be eyeing potential gains from company dividends ahead of its first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, July 8.

After the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, analysts expect quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share. That’s down from $1.78 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s quarterly revenue is $434.52 million. It reported $421.96 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Currently, AZZ has an annual dividend yield of 0.64%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 24 cents per share (96 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from AZZ, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by AZZ’s 96-cent dividend: $6,000 / $0.96 = 6,250 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $936,875 worth of AZZ, or 6,250 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.96 = 1,250 shares, or $187,375 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

AZZ Price Action: Shares of AZZ fell by 3.3% to close at $149.90 on Wednesday.

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