During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN)

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Photo via Shutterstock