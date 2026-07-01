Currently, Levi Strauss has an annual dividend yield of 2.26%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 14 cents per share (56 cents a year).

To earn $500 monthly from Levi Strauss, start with a yearly target: $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we divide this amount by LEVI’s 56-cent dividend: $6,000 / $0.56 = 10,714 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $266,029 worth of Levi Strauss, or 10,714 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.56 = 2,143 shares, or $53,211 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that the dividend yield changes on a rolling basis; the dividend payment and the stock price fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

LEVI Price Action: Shares of Levi Strauss gained by 1.4% to close at $24.83 on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, up from 22 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss’ quarterly revenue is $1.52 billion. It reported $1.45 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 29, Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained Levi Strauss at Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $25.

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