Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Photo via Shutterstock