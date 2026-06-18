Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.
Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.
Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)
One Liberty Properties Inc (NYSE:OLP)
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