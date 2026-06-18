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The concept of falling real estate market. Reduced interest in the mortgage. A decline in property prices and apartments. Low interest rates on mortgage loans. Reduced demand for home
June 18, 2026 7:33 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

One Liberty Properties Inc (NYSE:OLP)

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