Currently, KB Home has an annual dividend yield of 1.88% — a quarterly dividend amount of 25 cents per share ($1.00 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from KB Home, start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, divide that amount by KB Home's $1.00 dividend: $6,000 / $1.00 = 6,000 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $319,380 worth of KB Home, or 6,000 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.00 = 1,200 shares, or $63,876 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that the dividend yield can change on a rolling basis; both the dividend payment and the stock price fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

KBH Price Action

Shares of KB Home fell by 1.4% to close at $53.23 on Monday.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share. That’s up from $1.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for KB Home's quarterly revenue is $45.49 billion. It reported $45.12 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Truist Securities analyst Jonathan Bettenhausen, on May 4, maintained KB Home with a Hold and lowered the price target from $54 to $50.

In 2027, KB Home is moving its headquarters to Tempe, Arizona.

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